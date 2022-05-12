Data lists hottest zip codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods.

Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular.

Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW.

The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following zip codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111.

The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities, and even far northeast Collin County.

Drew Kayes is the senior market manager for Opendoor and said, "Really what it boils down to is home availability. Texas is like most of the U.S. a red hot market, and it's tough to find homes so when you can you jump on them."

He adds, "I think homes in generally are getting harder and harder to find."

The recent migration to North Texas by new residents has been described as unprecedented, and analysts say they don't see the trend cooling off.

Kayes said, "We see no signs of this stopping. All signs point in the direction that the red hot market will continue."

Experts say as construction projects are completed in the coming year you can expect outlying zip codes further away from the metro's core to become hot as well.