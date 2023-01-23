Dallas Zoo to hold press conference regarding 'unusual' death of endangered vulture

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo is set to hold a press conference Monday afternoon following the death of an endangered vulture over the weekend.

On Saturday, the zoo stated that the circumstances surrounding the vulture's death were "unusual" and that it didn't appear to be from natural causes.

The news came just one week after a clouded leopard mysteriously escaped her exhibit through a cut-out hole—a hole similar to one found shortly later in a monkey habitat.

Nova Dallas Zoo

Because of these occurrences, zoo officials alerted the Dallas Police Department.

Officials said that in the past week, they have added additional cameras throughout the zoo and increased onsite security during overnight hours.

The press conference is expected to begin at 3 p.m.