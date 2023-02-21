Dallas Zoo increasing security again; keeping 'fun' visitor experience in-mind

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two tamarin monkeys stolen earlier this month, are safely back in their habitat at the Dallas Zoo. Their return after a two-week quarantine comes as the zoo announced it's increasing security – again.

Bella and Finn have gained weight after two weeks in quarantine. Dallas Zoo

More cameras and additional fencing won't impact the visitor experience though, according to zoo officials for the attraction 3 miles south of downtown Dallas.

"It's unacceptable that those multiple security layers broke down. It's imperative to be a fun, family engaging place and we must do better," said Sean Greene, the zoo's vice president for guest experiences.

The Dallas City Council listened to zoo officials as they shared plans about making the zoo safer for its animals. Some council members said the Feb. 21 meeting gave them confidence the zoo will do the right thing.

Many of the changes are adding to security measures already in place at the 105-acre zoo. They're adding more perimeter fence enhancements, expanding on-ground camera system, increasing security motion detected lighting, getting an outside security expert assessment, evaluating their current on-grounds security provider, expanding use of technology, and continuing expansion of night-time coverage with off-duty police.

Zoo officials told CBS 11 they don't want the wildlife park to look like a prison, so they're making changes with guests, especially families, in mind.