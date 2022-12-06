Dallas Zoo hippo baby makes public habitat debut

Zookeeper shows her newborn baby to gorilla Zookeeper introduces her newborn baby to gorilla friend 00:38

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Zoo's new hippo calf and mom Boipelo are making their habitat debut to the public today, Dec. 6.

Awe, such a sweet lil' gal or fella. Dallas Zoo

Their handlers will also announce the baby's gender and name at the same time.

Boipelo and her calf have explored the Simmons Hippo Outpost a few times in the last few weeks, in preparation for their first public appearance. For each outing – the zoo was closed to the public – mom kept a close eye on baby, and Boipelo definitely preferred to keep the calf with her and spend time on the sandy beach. But baby has already ventured into the 120,000-gallon pool to explore and swim over near the viewing window -- cute!

The calf, born on Oct. 30, continues to stay close to mom and nurse well, shows a lot of interest in exploring, and seemingly adds a new "roll" every few days!

Boipelo and her calf will continue to make regular appearance in the Simmons Hippo Outpost in the coming weeks, pending suitable weather and as mom's comfort level allows.