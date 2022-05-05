Dallas workers shoot 1 coyote, continue search for another

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Animal Services has scheduled a news conference to update efforts to catch a coyote that attacked a 2-year-old boy in Lake Highlands.

While the animal is still on the loose, they did shoot and capture a different coyote Wednesday night.

Residents in the area say they have complained and called the city to report close encounters with a coyote. DAS says it is manually reviewing calls over the last three months to try and verify that information.

CBS 11 News has also obtained video of what is believed to be the same coyote chasing a 12-year-old from the sidewalk back toward his home in the same neighborhood. That incident happened just last week.

Ashley Turnbo, who lives in the area, says she also came in close contact with the animal and will keep her guard up until it is caught. "It did frighten us, we screamed and then I froze," Turnbo said. "I wanted to run but my feet didn't move. I didn't know what to do so I just stood there and tried not to make any sudden moves."

It was on May 3 that the toddler was attacked while sitting on the front porch. The little boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but his condition has been upgraded from critical and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Dallas Animal Services news conference is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.