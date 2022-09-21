Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks.

"I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."

McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex.

The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out now when it's an absolute necessity.

"Every landing that I reach, I have to stop and rest. And forget bringing up groceries," said McBeth. "I have started taking a suitcase downstairs, an empty suitcase that's on a roller. And put my groceries in the suitcase and haul it back up the stairs. And that's very difficult."

She said on-site apartment management tells her elevator repairs have been delayed because they're waiting on a part. But tenants said there is no sense of compassion for the situation tenants are facing, or urgency to get the elevator working.

"No!" insists McBeth, "Absolutely not. No sense of urgency. And if you don't care? Why would you be urgent about other people's situation. You're not."

CBS 11 also visited the apartment management office to ask about the situation and were given a polite 'no comment.'

So, we took our concerns to the corporate management office. No one was available to speak. Our calls by the end of the workday were still not returned. Still, someone should be willing to hear this.

"There is a person on the second floor who relies on a wheelchair," said McBeth.

So, without an elevator, how does a person in a wheelchair get out of their apartment?

"They don't," she said. "They're isolated."

Councilman Casey Thomas' office referred us to the city's code compliance office. CBS 11 even reached out to the US Department of Justice to ask about possible violations of the American with Disabilities Act.

For now, a message to anyone who will listen.

"We are human beings," said McBeth. "We are people to not just be thrown away."