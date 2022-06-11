Dallas reaches highest murder rate it has seen despite police efforts

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Just when we all thought Dallas was immune to a nationwide murder problem, the city has quietly eclipsed an ominous number halfway into 2022.

That number is 100 homicides before June even started - 101 as of June 1.

It's highest murder rate the city has seen in recent memory despite aggressive efforts by Dallas Police over the past two years to reduce it.

We're seeing it across the country in the form of mass shootings, on commercial jets in the form of air rage and on the ground in vehicles where statistics are showing road rage is worse than ever - even sporting events and TV awards shows.

University of Texas at Dallas Criminologist Timothy Bray says that's why it's not a surprise to him that the murder rate in big cities like Dallas is once again climbing.

"Since COVID, we seen a general increase in people's tendency to act out," Bray said.

Bray believes a post pandemic condition called COVID Isolation Syndrome is at least partly to blame.

"This idea that we were locked down for a year or two years, some kids not experiencing any relationships with their peers and adults working at home that we are beginning to see shorter and shorter fuses," Bray said.

Dallas police say the disturbing reversal of what was a downward trend in murders the last 3 years is already being addressed.

Dallas police issued a statement to CBS 11 that says "...we are making adjustments to patrols and our crime plan. We cannot fight crime alone. We also ask for help from the public, businesses. If you see something, say something. It will take all of us to make our city safer."

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata says addressing the problem is also getting harder because recruiting classes are getting smaller.

"We are increased back to where we were prior to COVID to five or six classes year and we're getting those numbers back up from 25 closer to 40 to 45 where they used to be," Mata said. "The problem is we're not having as many applicants."

The economy and inflation are also triggers that could be influencing violent crime.

But Dallas police have a summer crime initiative that will hopefully make an impact on these rising numbers.