Dallas Raising Canes shooting suspects arrested, charged with murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police announced on April 14 that two teenage brothers were arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in a Raising Canes drive-through in late March.

Datavian Brown, 19, and his younger brother Daivyon Brown, 17, are accused of shooting Zuri Andre Goff, 19, multiple times in the parking lot of the Raising Canes at 8150 S Hampton Road on March 31, 2022.

Datavian Brown, 19, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Raising Canes last month.

Goff was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to an area hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Datavian and Daivyon were transported to the Dallas County Jail, where they are awaiting bond.

In addition to the murder charge, Datavian has also been charged with Terroristic Threat of Family/Household. Dallas Police did not say if this was connected to the murder.

Police have not discussed any possible motives, and it is unclear what relationship the suspects have to the victim.