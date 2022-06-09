Dallas police investigating after woman dies in custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police said today they are investigating a death in custody that took place on May 26, 2022.

Deputy Chief Terrance Rhodes with the DPD's Criminal Investigations Bureau said that LaDamonyon Dewayne Hall, 47, died at Baylor Hospital after officers took her into custody.

According to Rhodes, police received a 911 call at 12:45 p.m. from a business in the 12000 block of Garland Road. An employee told dispatchers that Hall was causing a disturbance inside the business and said he believed she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol due to her yelling and falling down.

Four minutes later, at 12:49 p.m., two officers were assigned to the call. They arrived at 12:59 p.m. and located Hall outside of 11900 Garland Road.

Police said Hall appeared to be in an "altered mental state" and did not respond to questions. Shortly after, at 1:04 p.m., Hall collapsed while speaking to crewmembers of Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine 49.

She stood back up and began yelling at first responders before attempting to take off her clothing. The two police officers attempted to take her into custody, but she was not compliant and was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

On the ground, Hall continued to scream at officers and other first responders while attempting to move. Two more officers then arrived to assist the others.

At 1:15 p.m., DFR Engine 75 arrived on scene. Hall was placed on a stretcher and loaded onto the ambulance.

While she was being transported to Baylor, she grew quite and her vital signs began to fade. DFR personnel started CPR at 1:49 p.m., moments before arriving at the hospital.

They continued performing CPR on Hall as she was taken into the emergency room, but she was pronounced deceased at Baylor Hospital at 2:05 p.m.

The Dallas Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on May 27, but the results of that and a toxicology screen are still pending.

The Dallas Police Special Investigation Unit is conducting an investigation into Hall's death.