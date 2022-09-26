Dallas police: Suspect arrested for 'intentional' hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 66-year-old man with his car Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:23 p.m. Sept. 25, police were called to the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. When officers arrived, police they determined that Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally struck by a vehicle.

Jojola died at the scene, police said.

Detectives later identified the suspect as 26-year-old Gabriel Lule and arrested him for murder in Hutchins, Texas.

Gabriel Lule Dallas County jail

A motive for the crime is unknown to the public at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.