Dallas police searching for teen who they say shot, killed man in Oak Cliff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are still searching for the suspect who they say shot and killed a 36-year-old man in an Oak Cliff neighborhood New Year's Day.

At around 12:40 a.m. Jan. 1, police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot and laying in the driveway. The man—who has since been identified as Dylan Reeves—was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Dallas Police Department

During their investigation, police determined Miguel Sereno, 18, shot Reeves after a fight and left the scene. A warrant has been issued for Sereno's arrest but police are still looking for him.

Police say Sereno should be considered armed and dangerous, and that anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.