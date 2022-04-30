Watch CBS News

Dallas Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that left 2 dead

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police are asking the public for help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that left two juveniles dead on April 29.

Police said that at about 9:04 p.m., the suspect vehicle - a maroon 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Texas plate number RHF3302 - was driving at high speeds going southbound in the wrong lane in the 13900 block of Esperanza Road.

The suspect struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox SUV and fled the area on foot without checking on the driver and occupants. Two juvenile victims in the SUV later died from injuries sustained in the accident. Neither their identities nor ages have been released, and the condition of the driver is currently unknown.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Latin male, possibly in his 40s who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and pants.

fatal-crash-suspect.jpg
Dallas Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. Dallas Police Department

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 3:24 PM

