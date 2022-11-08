Dallas police respond to shooting call at Dallas County Medical Examiner's office
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are on the scene of a shots-fired call inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Stemmons Freeway. This was later confirmed to CBS 11's JD Miles that this was an active shooter situation.
The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. and occurred on the second floor of the building which is located just north of Wycliff Avenue.
The Dallas County Health Department, located nextdoor, is being evacuated.
We have learned has learned the suspect has been taken down.
We don't know if that means the person was shot.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
