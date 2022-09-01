Dallas police officer recovering after patrol car hit
SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer was injured after his patrol car was hit on N. Jim Miller road.
It happened on Sept. 1. The officer is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.
Investigators said his car was hit by a driver traveling west on Lake June Road.
The person driving the car that hit the patrol car was not injured.
