Dallas police officer arrested again for child sex assault

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer who was accused of sexually abusing a child last year has been arrested on a second charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

On June 9, 2021, the Dallas Police Department began an internal investigation into Officer Tyrone Williams. A warrant was then issued for Sexual Assault of a Child on June 14, 2021. Williams turned himself in and was place on administrative leave.

On June 21, 2021, police identified more victims. Nearly a year later, on May 17, 2022, the Public Integrity Unit obtained another warrant for a second charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Dallas County Jail. He remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

