Dallas police officer arrested again for child sex assault
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer who was accused of sexually abusing a child last year has been arrested on a second charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.
On June 9, 2021, the Dallas Police Department began an internal investigation into Officer Tyrone Williams. A warrant was then issued for Sexual Assault of a Child on June 14, 2021. Williams turned himself in and was place on administrative leave.
On June 21, 2021, police identified more victims. Nearly a year later, on May 17, 2022, the Public Integrity Unit obtained another warrant for a second charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.
Williams was arrested and taken to the Dallas County Jail. He remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.