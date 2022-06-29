Watch CBS News
Dallas police name 3 victims killed in May shooting

By Alex Keller

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police publicly identified three victims killed in an apartment complex shooting last month, but still have yet to name any suspects.

On Friday, May 27 at about 7:31 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call from the Timbers Apartments in the 3500 block of Timberglen Road. 

When officers arrived, they found a man lying facedown and discovered he had died from a gunshot wound. Police found two other men inside of the complex who had also been shot. 

One of the additional victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and was initially listed in stable condition, but later died as well, bringing the total number of victims to three.

They were named as Malik Woods, 21, Davion Lawrence, 27, and Zamaurius Debase, 24. Police did not say which victim was which and have not released any other information about them.

Police have not yet publicly identified any suspects, nor any possible motives. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 11:14 AM

