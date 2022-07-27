Dallas police make arrest in North Central Expressway assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Jaleel Sheehy in a June 23 assault on North Central Expressway.

Sheehy, 25, was arrested on July 26 on an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and charged with another count of misdemeanor assault.

Dallas County Jail

Sheehy was identified as the suspect who assaulted two women after being involved in a hit-and-run incident on North Central Expressway on June 23. One of the victims shared a video of the incident happening in hopes of finding him.

#NEW: This cell phone video shows the moments of a hit and run incident in #Dallas on the Central Expressway.



Dallas police are looking for the man who assaulted two woman after police said the man side swiped the woman’s car. pic.twitter.com/aQnah8HsZV — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) July 24, 2022

Detectives said Sheehy was identified after an anonymous tip was called in.