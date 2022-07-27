Dallas police make arrest in North Central Expressway assault
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Jaleel Sheehy in a June 23 assault on North Central Expressway.
Sheehy, 25, was arrested on July 26 on an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and charged with another count of misdemeanor assault.
Sheehy was identified as the suspect who assaulted two women after being involved in a hit-and-run incident on North Central Expressway on June 23. One of the victims shared a video of the incident happening in hopes of finding him.
Detectives said Sheehy was identified after an anonymous tip was called in.
