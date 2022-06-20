Dallas police looking for suspect in assault case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is requesting help from the public to find a woman who was involved in an assault that happened on March 27.

According to police, the woman is in her 40's and is 5'5" to 5'7".

Police said the suspect was involved in an aggravated assault and intoxication assault at about 3:16 p.m. that day. Multiple people were injured at the scene, at 2000 South Bruton Road at South Buckner Boulevard.

Dallas police is asking that anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com, case number 053285-2022.