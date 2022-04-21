Dallas police looking for armed suspects in separate Family Dollar robberies

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives in Dallas are searching for two armed robbers who each hit a different Family Dollar store within a few days of each other.

Do you recognize this man? Contact police if so. Dallas Police Department

The first robbery happened the evening of April 8 at the store on 9122 Elam Road. The suspect pointed a handgun at the cashier and stole $240 that was placed in a bag.

He then fled the location in an older model tan or silver Dodge Durango with "For Sale" written on the front windshield in shoe polish, no license plates and stock rims.

Police said he's a Latin male, possibly between the ages of 20-30 years old, standing at 5'9" and weighing 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black gaiter mask, a dark Nike hoodie, Black Nike sweatpants and white shoes.

Four days later, on April 12, another armed robber hit the Family Dollar at 4024 Ross Avenue.

You're urged to contact police if you recognize this man. Dallas Police Department

Police said he pointed a handgun at the cashier and took $150. The man also committed another offense at 3702 Greenville Avenue where he stole $800.

The suspect is described as a Black male possibly between the ages of 20-25 years old, standing at 6'1" and weighing 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black Patagonia jacket, a blue Nike ball cap, tan Timberland boots and yellow gloves.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect(s) or offense, is urged to contact Detective B. Early at 214-671-3687 at the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit.