Dallas police investigating shooting that left 21-year-old man dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. June 29, police were called to Methodist Dallas Medical Center after 21-year-old Lorenzo Demarcus Perez was dropped off with a gunshot wound.

Officials said Perez was dropped off by unknown males and died a short time later due to his injuries.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.