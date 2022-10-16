Dallas police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting on Friday night that left one man dead and another injured.

On Oct. 15, 2022 just before 10:00 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from the 600 block of Graham Ave. that two men had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Marco Alonso, 19, and another 20-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue took both victims to the hospital, but Alonso did not survive his injuries.

Detectives began canvassing the area for witnesses and security cameras. They found footage from one camera that captured Alonso arriving at the location in a black Dodge Challenger and the unknown shooter's vehicle - a white Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT - later fleeing.

The actual shooting was not captured on tape, but gunshots could be heard on the audio recording. Police said they believe the shots were fired from two different guns.

Witnesses told police that the 20-year-old man was seen exiting the Jeep before it fled the scene. Detectives interviewed him at the hospital later, and he told them he and two of his friends were rolling cannabis cigarettes in the Jeep.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or via email.