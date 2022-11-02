Dallas Police Department will release body camera footage of Methodist hospital shooting

NORTH OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department said it plans to release body camera footage showing their response to the double homicide of medical workers Jacqueline Pokuaa and Katie Annette Flowers on Oct. 22 at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The department said the video is heavily redacted out of respect for the victims and their families.

Nestor Hernandez, mug shot 2022 Dallas Police Department

Nestor Hernandez, 30, is accused of killing Pokuaa, who was a social worker and Flowers, who was a nurse on the labor and delivery floor of the hospital.

Hernandez faces a capital murder charge and aggravated assault of a public servant.

While visiting his girlfriend and newborn, police said Hernandez pulled a handgun from his pants and hit her in the head multiple times. After the assault, Pokuaa, 44, came into the room to help. Pokuaa was attending to Hernandez's girlfriend when he stood up and and shot her.

Methodist Medical System Sergeant Robert Rangel was just a few doors down investigating a stolen property call when he and hospital staff heard the gunshot.

The investigation determined after the first shot, Rangel and Flowers, 63, looked into the room to investigate the sound. Hernandez fired a second shot in the direction of Sergeant Rangel, then a third shot hit Flowers in the hallway. As Flowers ran down the hallway to get medical assistance, Sergeant Rangel took cover and called for help on his radio. The investigation shows Hernandez reloaded his weapon and started to leave the room, still armed with his gun.

But Sergeant Rangel fired one shot from his department-issued weapon and hit Hernandez in his leg. Hernandez went back into the room after being shot, and after a standoff with police, he was taken into custody by Dallas police officers.

Prior to the shooting, Hernandez served over six years in prison for a 2015 aggravated robbery conviction, and was granted parole. Police said he was wearing an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the incident. The homicide investigation is also ongoing.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office was notified of the shooting and responded to the scene as well.