Dallas police asking for public's help identifying suspects in Dave & Buster's shooting

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and/or persons of interest pictured below. 

dave-and-busters-suspects.jpg
Dallas Police Department

A fist fight outside of Dave & Buster's in Dallas on June 22 turned fatal after Willie Najera, 28, was shot.

Najera and another man were arguing, according to law enforcement officials, when the suspect pulled a gun and started shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Homicide Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com an to refer to case number 112686-2022.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 7:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

