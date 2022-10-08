Dallas police arrest man for shooting and killing his nephew

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a man died after being shot by his uncle in southeast Dallas on Friday night.

Police said that on Oct. 7, 2022 at about 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive.

When they arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, but he did not survive his injuries.

Investigators determined that Kamal's uncle, Delvin Alberty, 59, shot and killed him after they got into a physical fight.

Delvin has been arrested and charged with murder. He is being held at the Dallas County Jail.