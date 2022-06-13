Dallas police: 1 dead after crash involving 4 vehicles

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a crash involving four vehicles early Monday morning, Dallas police said.

At approximately 2:01 a.m. June 13, Dallas County deputies were sent to a "major accident" on eastbound I-30 at Dolphin Road.

Deputies believe a Chevrolet Malibu was stalled in the left lane when a white box truck struck it. A pick-up truck then struck the box truck before a white sedan struck the pick-up, police said.

Both the pick-up truck driver and the box truck driver fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Officials confirmed one person died on scene at approximately 2:11a.m. Their identity has not been released at this time.