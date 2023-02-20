Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson runs unopposed for re-election

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced that he will be running unopposed in the 2023 General Election, making him the first person to do so since 1967.

"It is the greatest honor of my life to serve as the mayor of my hometown. We have achieved significant, measurable results for the residents of Dallas over the past four years, and I look forward to continuing this incredible progress in my second term," Johnson said.

#NEW @Johnson4Dallas announces he is the first Dallas Mayor to run unopposed since 1967 & first Mayor to run unopposed since mayoral terms increased to four years back in 1991. Local municipal election is Saturday, May 6. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/dCz4k9wxjv — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) February 20, 2023

In January, Johnson told CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink that his proudest accomplishments include the city's falling violent crime rate for two years and rejecting the defund the police movement.

"I took a very firm stance against that when it was not popular, and we've been proven right, those of us who believe you don't cut the police budget and you don't cut overtime and you don't do those things in the middle of a violent crime uptick," Johnson said.

He also mentioned economic development.

"The whole world was dealing with the pandemic but not everyone's bounced back the way we have - $14 billion of new investment in Dallas over the past four years, that's extraordinary," he said.

Johnson said if he is re-elected, he would remain focused on those areas and said he would also like to reduce homelessness and substantially increase the number of parks and green space in the city.

Johnson is the 60th mayor of Dallas and was first elected in June 2019.

Council member Cara Mendelsohn is also running unopposed.

Congrats @DallasMayor @Johnson4Dallas! He has the right priorities and vision for #Dallas. Excited to work with him for another term on the city council to improve @CityOfDallas. https://t.co/oDenldL0Er — Cara Mendelsohn (@caraathome) February 20, 2023

Election Day is May 6, 2023.