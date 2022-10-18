Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says Proposition A will make downtown more vibrant

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Revitalization, renovation and expansion. All things Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson envisions for the future of downtown Dallas.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson CBS 11 News

He spoke to voters at Moody Performance Hall Tuesday morning.

The conversation covered the historic momentum of the city's urban core and the mayor's vision for downtown. It's a vision partially dependent on Proposition A, which is on the ballot in the November election. The estimated $1.5 billion measure will fund the revitalization of six Fair Park venues and the expansion of Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

"We think what that will do to that part of downtown is make it so vibrant, in terms of economic activity, residential, retail -- you name it. We could really accomplish quite a bit with that convention center being reoriented, and the land freed up," said Johnson.

The mayor again reassured residents that Proposition A won't increase sales taxes or property taxes for them. Instead hotel and motel visitors will pay an extra 2% in hotel occupancy taxes.

But Johnson's vision in regard to Proposition A isn't without its opponents.

Earlier this year, council members voted no on moving it forward, arguing the true cost of the project is still unknown. Concerns about whether or not Proposition A would deliver economic growth and jobs were also raised.

Early voting in Dallas starts on October 24.