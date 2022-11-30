Dallas Mavericks sign NBA veteran, free agent Kemba Walker

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday they have signed free agent guard Kemba Walker.

Walker, who will wear No. 34 for the Mavericks, holds career averages of 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 33.3 minutes per game in 741 games and 696 starts with Charlotte, Boston and New York.

An 11-year veteran of the NBA, Walker averaged 20-plus points in five straight seasons from 2015-2016 to 2019-2020, earning four consecutive All-Star nods from 2017 to 2020. He also earned All-NBA Third Team accolades with Charlotte in 2018-2019, and is a two-time winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Walker started his career out getting selected by Charlotte with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and spent his first eight seasons with the Bobcats/Hornets.

On July 6, 2019, he was dealt to Boston along with a 2020 second-round pick in exchange for Terry Rozier and a 2020 second-round selection. After spending two seasons with the Celtics, Walker was traded to Oklahoma City along with a 2021 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round selection in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick on June 18, 2021.

Walker was waived by Oklahoma City on Aug. 6, 2021, and signed with New York on Aug. 11, 2021.

After appearing and starting in 37 games for the Knicks in 2021-2022, he was traded to Detroit along with the draft rights to the 13th overall pick Jalen Duren in exchange for a 2025 first-round selection.

More recently, Walker was waived by the Pistons on Oct. 17 and became a free agent.

Terms of the deal with the Mavericks were not disclosed.