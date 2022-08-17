Dallas Mavericks release 2022-2023 schedule

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks released their 2022-2023 schedule on Aug. 17.

The season kicks off on Oct. 19 with a Western Conference Semifinals rematch against the Phoenix Suns. The home opener for the season will be on Oct. 22, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Mavericks are slated to play 30 nationally televised games.

The Mavericks will host the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Nov. 29 and March 22. The Los Angeles Lakers will also make two trips to the American Airlines Center – on Dec. 25 and Feb. 26.

The Denver Nuggets will visit the Mavericks on Nov. 18 and 20, while the Los Angeles Clippers visit on Nov. 15 and Jan. 22 and the Phoenix Suns visit on Dec. 5 and March 5.

The Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics will make a trip to Dallas on Jan. 5. The 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks will make their only visit to Dallas on Dec. 9.

The NBA announced on Aug. 16 that there will not be any games on Election Day, Nov. 8, in an effort to encourage fans to go to the polls. As part of what the league is calling a "civic engagement night," all 30 teams will instead play the night before the election.

Check out the full schedule with times here.