Dallas man shoots woman and kills self with same shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting turned deadly Saturday morning when a man hit his own leg with a bullet after he shot a woman in the neck.

On July 30 at about 11:39 a.m., Dallas police were called to the 2200 block of Medical District in response to a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, officers saw a large amount of blood and a trail in front of an apartment unit, but nobody was in the apartment.

At that time, another call came in from a nearby hospital about a man and woman found outside in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the man, identified at Byron Redmon, 26, shot the woman in the neck. The bullet exited and hit Redmon in the leg, and he died at the hospital.

It's unclear exactly what led to the situation, how the victims knew each other, and what they were doing at the time. The investigation is ongoing.