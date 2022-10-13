Dallas man sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying heroin in 2019 overdose

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying heroin leading to an overdose in Plano.

Jose Antonio Carreto, 31, was convicted by a jury on June 1, 2021, of conspiracy and distribution of heroin resulting in seriously bodily injury, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury aiding and abetting.

Carreto has been sentenced to serve 360 months, or 30 years, in federal prison.

On Sept. 25, 2019, law enforcement responded to an overdose on a Plano highway. The victim was administered Narcan and survived the overdose.

An investigation revealed that Carreto and his brother, Isauro Carreto-Cruz, supplied the heroin that led to the overdose.

Carreto-Cruz was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison on March 11, 2022.

Carreto and Carreto-Cruz were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 13, 2019 and both were convicted at trial in June 2021.

"This case highlights the dangers of illegal drug use," said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. "Although dangerous alone, street heroin often contains chemicals that can cause death or serious bodily injury. We are seeing a drastic increase in illegal drugs poisoned with illegal fentanyl that are causing many deaths around the country. We will take all action within our power to investigate and prosecute those who spread this poison in our communities. We appreciate the great work by the investigators and prosecutor in this case."