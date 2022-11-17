Dallas Love Field warns of limited garage parking for Thanksgiving season

Officials give holiday travel safety tips Officials give holiday travel safety tips 00:37

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Love Field is warning holiday travelers about limited garage parking and increased roadside traffic at the airport this Thanksgiving season.

Passengers carrying bags in the airport parking lot Igor Alecsander / Getty Images

In a news release, the airport stated increasing passenger volumes comparable to 2019 have led to higher demand for parking. An increase in more self-driving leisure travelers was also mentioned.

All garage parking spots are first-come, first-served, including valet.

To avoid traffic congestion and other inconveniences such as missed flights, travelers may want consider using alternate means of transportation including rideshares, public transportation, or family and friends.

Offsite parking services at the nearby The Parking Spot are also available.



Though the entire week of Thanksgiving 2022 and the weekends surrounding it are expected to be extremely busy, the highest volume of passenger departures at the airport are expected on:

• Friday, November 18

• Sunday, November 20

• Monday, November 21

• Tuesday, November 22

• Wednesday, November 23

• Saturday, November 26

• Sunday, November 27

Passengers should also keep in mind the increased number of highway drivers during the holidays and plan accordingly for their routes and travel time.

Per TSA and industry experts' recommendations, travelers should arrive three hours before their scheduled departure time, especially if they are planning to park at the airport.