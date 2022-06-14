Dallas ISD to host gun violence listening session

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas ISD is set to host a listening session at Rosemont Elementary about its plans to deal with gun violence.

Families can voice their concerns and weigh in on the district's plans. District and local city leaders along with state lawmakers will be on hand.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan proposed redirecting more than $100 million in state funding to boost mental health and school safety programs before school starts this fall. Some of those include putting silent panic alert technology in all schools, creating a school safety center where teachers can learn safety training, and better response training for law enforcement.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Governor Abbott praised Phelan for his ideas. Patrick also proposed school police departments be given bullet proof shields.

The listening session kicks off at 7 p.m.