Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD upgrade and expand security before school starts

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The majority of North Texas students head back to class next week.

In the two biggest school districts, police are expected to be on their toes more than ever with the security of children and teachers now the primary concern.

A lot of money has been spent both at Dallas Independent School District and by Fort Worth Independent School District to upgrade and expand security after what happened in Uvalde.

But Fort Worth and Dallas police want to send a message - that the single most important tools to keep schools safe could end up being your own eyes and ears.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes urged the public to be vigilant about suspicious activity involving schools in a social media message days before 75,000 students head to class next week in his city.

He also revealed that over the summer, the police department offered active shooter and door breach training to school resource officers and any other employees who wanted it.

"So far, we've trained over 500 educators and we're working hard I continue to provide this important training," Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said.

ID badges will be required for everyone at all times in Fort Worth schools to go along with a new emergency communications system and the addition of 150 campus monitors.

With the horror of what happened in Uvalde pushing school districts to do more, DISD already had security improvements planned including upgrade and add campus security cameras; classroom door locks with keyless entries; video doorbells; and weapon detection systems.

But the superintendent says its 150,000 students will also be subjected to security measures outside the classroom.

Although DISD has its own police force, Dallas police said it's going to be working closely to offer any assistance if needed.

"Our children are precious to us," said Sgt. Warren Mitchell with the Dallas Police Department. "They are our number one concern and so we're all looking out for their well being and so we want to make sure when they are going to school, that we can provide the safest environment possible for them and we are working with our DISD partners to ensure their safety."

Students can expect more emergency drills during the fall and expect the sensitivity level to be high on school campuses to any suspicious activity.