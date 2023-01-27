Dallas ISD bans TikTok on devices and Wi-Fi networks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is the latest school district to ban access to popular video app TikTok on all devices and Wi-Fi networks on campus. The move is effective immediately, as announced by Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde in a letter to parents.

Elizalde said the school district takes the responsibility of protecting private information seriously.

#BREAKING ⁦@dallasschools⁩ the latest to ban #TikTok access on district devices and networks. Parents are being notified via letters right now. ⁦@CBSDFW⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ssrw2tQsbO — Robbie Owens (@cbs11Robbie) January 27, 2023

TikTok can still be used from private devices and networks outside of the school district, but should not be opened when on district devices.

"Federal and state officials recently determined the video-sharing platform TikTok poses a serious security risk," the letter says in part. "To better protect against cybersecurity concerns, the district is removing access to TikTok from all devices and networks effective today."

In December, Governor Greg Abbott announced the immediate ban of TikTok on state-issued devices, citing what he calls a growing threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok is owned by a Chinese firm that employs members of the Chinese Communist Party and has a subsidiary that's partially owned by the communist Chinese. Abbott said the company told Congress that its employees based in China can have access to U.S. data.

Many North Texas universities are also banning the app, citing the cybersecurity risk it poses. Officials with the University of Texas at Dallas, University of North Texas, UT Arlington and UT Austin said the move is in response to Abbott's recent directive about the popular video sharing app.