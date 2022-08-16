Dallas declares August 15 as Indian-American Day; North Texas celebrates

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second year in a row, Reunion Tower is being lit with the colors of India as the country celebrates the completion of 75 years of independence.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's plan for a global city and economy was on display when he declared Aug. 15 as Indian-American Day.

"America… this is our home. But, it also recognizes our heritage," Sanjiv Yajnik, the president of financial services at Capital One, said. "We come from India, and we are proud of our heritage."

Yajnik is proud to be a first-generation immigrant whose kids were born in the United States. Arun Agarwal, the CEO of Nextt, is also a first-generation immigrant with kids born in the U.S.

They both want it to be known that they are not alone in their success stories.

"I think there are around 220,000 Indian-Americans in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex," Agarwal explained. "That is around two and a half percent, but the Indian-America community owns around five and a half percent of business. That brings direct revenue of 10 billion dollars."

The two business leaders are most proud of co-founding the Indian-American CEO Council that allows them to highlight the vast achievements of other Indian-Americans in North Texas.

"We are a minority community… and minority communities in general face some uphill battles. We want to be a positive force in trying to alleviate some of that," Sanjiv said.

It's a responsibility that goes beyond their 11 member council and that will continue making North Texas one of the most diverse and well-rounded areas in the country.

"Let us be responsible to give back. If you elevate each other, everyone will be elevated," Agarwal said.