Dallas DEA seized more than 11.4 million doses of fentanyl in 2022

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The DEA released a report on just how much fentanyl they seized across North Texas in 2022 and the numbers are shocking.

"It's becoming more prevalent... When they come and flood the neighborhoods with this drug, there's no end to it," said Jarrod Gilstrap, a Dallas Fire-Rescue outreach paramedic.

The DEA's Dallas Field Division says in 2022 alone they seized over 11 million deadly doses of fentanyl and over 7,000 pounds of methamphetamine.

And they say fentanyl is now more deadly than ever. Six out of 10 fentanyl-laced pills contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl, according to the DEA.

"We're finding it in everything, whether it's fake Percocets or fake Xanax," said Michael Watkins, a recovery support peer specialist with the Recovery Resource Council.

A new program launching this month within Dallas Fire-Rescue called the Overdose Response Team hopes to educate and save overdose victims' lives. Between 24 and 72 hours after an overdose call, Michael Watkins, a peer specialist, and Jarrod Gilstrap, a paramedic, will knock on the door of the patient to make sure they're okay.

"We want to go out and knock on doors, we want to offer Narcan," said Gilstrap. "If we go out and we show them that we care and we show them that we want them to get help, they're more willing to receive that help. It's not about us being police officers or firemen; it's about us being caring. It's about us trying to help those people who need the help."

They hope this program will help patients get connected with the services they need.

"Everybody is somebody's parent, somebody's child, friend, brother, it doesn't matter. Let's keep people alive," said Watkins.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an addiction, you can find resources for treatment and recovery by clicking here.