Dallas Cowboys trim down roster to reach 53-player limit

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys made 28 roster moves on Tuesday to reach the 53-player limit. 

There were 25 players waived, two waived/injured, and one placed on reserve/non-football injury. Despite this, the Cowboys say the roster is far from 'final.'

Left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver James Washington (foot) are expected to go on a returnable reserve/injured later this week. This means they are eligible to return from injury this season. Rookie linebacker Damone Clark (neck) can go to reserve/non-football injury and still be eligible to return this season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that Smith may return later in the season after sustaining a hamstring injury during practice on Aug. 24.

Active roster spots are open for the possible return of certain players, the team said. The Cowboys currently don't have a kicker, long snapper or backup quarterback after Tuesday's cuts. 

The team said these roster moves will be addressed in the coming days. Special teams player C.J. Goodwin is a candidate likely to return if he remains unsigned.

Below is the complete list of roster moves made by the Cowboys on Tuesday. 

Waived:

  • G Isaac Alarcon
  • DT Josiah Bronson
  • DE Markaviest Bryant
  • T Aviante Collins
  • S Tyler Coyle
  • RB Malik Davis
  • QB Ben DiNucci
  • WR Dontario Drummond
  • C James Empey
  • CB C.J. Goodwin
  • QB Will Grier
  • LB Storey Jackson
  • LB Malik Jefferson
  • G Braylon Jones
  • C Alec Lindstrom
  • K Brett Maher
  • TE Sean McKeon
  • LS Jake McQuaide
  • QB Cooper Rush
  • T Amon Simon
  • WR Brandon Smith
  • DE Mika Tafua
  • S Juanyeh Thomas
  • WR T.J. Vasher
  • DT Carlos Watkins

Waived/injured:

  • RB Aaron Shampklin
  • CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Reserve/non-football injury:

  • LB Damone Clark

First published on August 30, 2022 / 4:34 PM

