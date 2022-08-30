Dallas Cowboys trim down roster to reach 53-player limit
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys made 28 roster moves on Tuesday to reach the 53-player limit.
There were 25 players waived, two waived/injured, and one placed on reserve/non-football injury. Despite this, the Cowboys say the roster is far from 'final.'
Left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver James Washington (foot) are expected to go on a returnable reserve/injured later this week. This means they are eligible to return from injury this season. Rookie linebacker Damone Clark (neck) can go to reserve/non-football injury and still be eligible to return this season.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that Smith may return later in the season after sustaining a hamstring injury during practice on Aug. 24.
Active roster spots are open for the possible return of certain players, the team said. The Cowboys currently don't have a kicker, long snapper or backup quarterback after Tuesday's cuts.
The team said these roster moves will be addressed in the coming days. Special teams player C.J. Goodwin is a candidate likely to return if he remains unsigned.
Below is the complete list of roster moves made by the Cowboys on Tuesday.
Waived:
- G Isaac Alarcon
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DE Markaviest Bryant
- T Aviante Collins
- S Tyler Coyle
- RB Malik Davis
- QB Ben DiNucci
- WR Dontario Drummond
- C James Empey
- CB C.J. Goodwin
- QB Will Grier
- LB Storey Jackson
- LB Malik Jefferson
- G Braylon Jones
- C Alec Lindstrom
- K Brett Maher
- TE Sean McKeon
- LS Jake McQuaide
- QB Cooper Rush
- T Amon Simon
- WR Brandon Smith
- DE Mika Tafua
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- WR T.J. Vasher
- DT Carlos Watkins
Waived/injured:
- RB Aaron Shampklin
- CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
Reserve/non-football injury:
- LB Damone Clark
