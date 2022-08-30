Dallas Cowboys trim down roster to reach 53-player limit

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys made 28 roster moves on Tuesday to reach the 53-player limit.

There were 25 players waived, two waived/injured, and one placed on reserve/non-football injury. Despite this, the Cowboys say the roster is far from 'final.'

Left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver James Washington (foot) are expected to go on a returnable reserve/injured later this week. This means they are eligible to return from injury this season. Rookie linebacker Damone Clark (neck) can go to reserve/non-football injury and still be eligible to return this season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that Smith may return later in the season after sustaining a hamstring injury during practice on Aug. 24.

Active roster spots are open for the possible return of certain players, the team said. The Cowboys currently don't have a kicker, long snapper or backup quarterback after Tuesday's cuts.

The team said these roster moves will be addressed in the coming days. Special teams player C.J. Goodwin is a candidate likely to return if he remains unsigned.

Below is the complete list of roster moves made by the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Waived:

G Isaac Alarcon

DT Josiah Bronson

DE Markaviest Bryant

T Aviante Collins

S Tyler Coyle

RB Malik Davis

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Dontario Drummond

C James Empey

CB C.J. Goodwin

QB Will Grier

LB Storey Jackson

LB Malik Jefferson

G Braylon Jones

C Alec Lindstrom

K Brett Maher

TE Sean McKeon

LS Jake McQuaide

QB Cooper Rush

T Amon Simon

WR Brandon Smith

DE Mika Tafua

S Juanyeh Thomas

WR T.J. Vasher

DT Carlos Watkins

Waived/injured:

RB Aaron Shampklin

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Reserve/non-football injury: