Vintage never gets old; Cowboys to wear throwback helmets Thanksgiving Day

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back their classic helmets for game day this year on Thanksgiving against the NY Giants.

It's the first time since 2012 that players will wear the white helmet with a single navy star emblazoned on it. The helmet features a grey facemask with two navy stripes down the middle. Players will also wear their throwback classic uniforms during the traditional November 24 game.

Get ready to see these groovy helmets on game day. Dallas Cowboys

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

The Cowboys first uniform during the inaugural 1960 season featured the helmet with a blue star to go along with a white and royal blue jersey with stars on the shoulder. It was used through the 1964 season before the team switched to the silver helmets that are worn today.

From 2004 until the 2012 season, the Cowboys honored the original uniform each Thanksgiving Day Game by wearing a version of the original white helmet with the navy and white jersey with navy stars on the shoulders that gave a nod to the teams of the 1960s.

Last season, the NFL announced that teams would be permitted to wear a second helmet in 2022. The updated policy allows teams to wear an alternate color helmet to pair with throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms.

Fans who want to live out there own retro fantasy can shell out some bread, and buy the throwback helmets on the team's website. Far out!