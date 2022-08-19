Dallas Cowboys tackle antisemitism after Colleyville hostage standoff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Brad Sham has been the Voice of the Dallas Cowboys for more than 40 years.

Now, the broadcasting icon has something else to say on behalf of the team.

Like so many other people on a Saturday morning in January, Sham heard about the British national who was holding four hostages at gunpoint inside Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville – all while the morning Shabbat service was being live-streamed.

Sham, who is Jewish said, "My first thing that was going through my mind was ok, what's exactly happening? And then my second thought was why would anyone be surprised other than it's in your backyard. No one's immune."

While Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, Jeffrey Cohen and the two other hostages escaped unharmed physically, the incident exposed an old, familiar antisemitic trope.

During interviews with CBS-11, the Rabbi and Cohen said the gunman told them he targeted the synagogue because he thought Jews controlled everything in society and as a result, could help gain the release of a prisoner held in Fort Worth.

Sham said, "One thing the Jews have learned through centuries and millennia, you got to keep going because the attacks won't stop. They've never stopped."

Days later, Sham said the head of the Cowboys' human resources department called him and their General Counsel, Jason Cohen, who is also Jewish.

The Cowboys wanted to add to their organization's discussions with employees about diversity, equity, and inclusion and tackle the topic of antisemitism.

Sham said, "They said we need to talk about this. We don't know enough about what went on, what goes on, we need to know more, will you help us?"

Sham said he called Cheryl Drazin, the Vice President of the Central Division of the Anti-Defamation League or ADL.

Drazin said, "I was honored. I was pretty confident they weren't calling me for cheerleader tryouts. But I was absolutely elated that they like many other corporate leaders in our community were bringing antisemitism into their DEI conversations."

The Cowboys organized a conference call with Drazin and Rabbi Nancy Kasten of Dallas to talk about antisemitism.

Sham said many employees joined the call voluntarily to learn more about it. "There were 250 employees of the organization, who were not players, coaches, or administrators on the call because they embrace, and they promote diversity. It's not like 20 percent of their employees that are Jewish. There might be three or four. That would include me and I'm not a full-time employee of the organization. My faith is really important to my daily life and the fact that this high-profile organization which really has a small Jewish population in its employment rolls realized the necessity, the importance of having everyone exposed to a conversation where they can hear from Cheryl and hear from Rabbi Nancy Kasten, that is a sign of progress to me."

That internal employee conversation was held in March and wasn't publicized.

Sham said, "They didn't do it for show. They did it for real. That to me is most important. It's consistent with who they are. I've been doing this job that I'm doing for 44 years now and only twice have I had to miss a game because of a direct conflict with the High Holy Days. But no one ever batted an eye when I said 'hey, I can't do that game, it's Erev-Rosh Hashana. I can't do that game'. That's who they are."

The Cowboys aren't alone.

Since the hostage situation at the synagogue, Drazin said dozens of other companies in North Texas reached out to her so they too could include antisemitism in their conversations with their employees.

She said Texas Instruments, Toyota, and American Airlines had conversations about antisemitism with employees even before Colleyville. "The realization that antisemitism needs to be part of that curriculum, that it is the original anti-bias and that people need to understand what it is, whether it impacts a small or large part of their workforce or their customer base. 109 years ago, ADL was formed to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment for all. I think these kinds of programs exactly express that."

The hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel is one example of the recent rise in the number of antisemitic acts nationwide and here in the North Texas-Oklahoma region.

For Sham, it's a reminder how essential it is that the Cowboys and other companies are adding their voices to the discussions about antisemitism.

When asked how important it is to him personally Sham said, "It's pretty vital. My rabbi has advised that the best way for Jews to fight antisemitism on a daily basis is to be openly Jewish and I've been on a personal spiritual journey probably 16 to 17 years now."