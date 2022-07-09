Watch CBS News
Dallas Cowboys sign kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and linebacker Christian Sam

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and linebacker Christian Sam, the team announced on July 8.

Hajrullahu most recently made three appearances for the North Carolina Panthers in the 2021 season and will compete with Jonathan Garibay for the kicker job in training camp, according to the Cowboys. 

Hajrullahu has already appeared in the field for the Cowboys in the 2021 regular season, replacing former kicker Greg Zuerlin for one game. Zuerlin was released by the Cowboys earlier this offseason. 

Sam came from the USFL team New Orleans Breakers and joins the Cowboys after linebacker Devante Bond was placed on injured reserve. 

The Allen, Texas native was the sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2018. He was on injured reserve during their Super Bowl season and has been on various practice squads since, according to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys first pre-season game is Aug. 13 at the Denver Broncos. 

