Watch CBS News

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recovering after car crash

By Deborah Gaines

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, May 5th, 2022 02:37

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 Sports sources have confirmed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in what they are calling a "minor" accident on the evening of May 4.

jerryjones.jpg
(Credit: CBS 11 News)

There has been no officials statement from Jones or the Cowboys, but reports show Dallas police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street. 

Sources say after the crash, around 8:00 p.m., Jones was taken to a Dallas hospital as a precautionary measure. Doctors there treated and released him.

Jones is said to only have suffered minor injuries. 

First published on May 5, 2022 / 9:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.