Dallas County reports two new monkeypox cases

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported two new monkeypox cases.

These cases are in Dallas County residents who have traveled to Spain and Mexico. Their preliminary test results were positive on June 21 and 22.

The patients have not been hospitalized and are isolated and recovering at home.

Dallas County said that officials have identified those who have had direct contact with the patients and are monitoring them for symptoms of infection.

"We continue to work closely with the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services and have conducted interviews with the patient and are continuing to contact persons who have been in close contact," said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. "We have determined that there is little known risk to the general public at this time. However, monkeypox cases have been spreading globally, and we are actively working with local healthcare providers to ensure they are prepared to recognize monkeypox and report suspected cases to public health officials."

The first case of monkeypox in Dallas County was reported earlier this month, from a resident who traveled to Mexico.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, rash and swollen nymph nodes. Monkeypox primarily spreads via direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids. It can also be spread during intimate contact.