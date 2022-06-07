Dallas County reports first monkeypox case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is investigating a monkeypox case in a Dallas County resident, the first infection in the county in 2022.

The resident traveled to Mexico in the past month, where there are reported monkeypox cases, DCHHS said in a release.

The resident tested positive on June 6.

"We have been working closely with the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services and have conducted interviews with the patient and close contacts," said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. "We have determined that there is little known risk to the general public at this time. However, monkeypox cases have been spreading globally, and we are actively working with local healthcare providers to ensure they are prepared to recognize monkeypox and report suspected cases to public health officials."

Officials have identified individuals who have had direct contact with the patient and are monitoring them for symptoms of infection, DCHHS said.

The resident has not been hospitalized, is isolated and recovering at home, and does not pose a known risk to others.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, rash and swollen nymph nodes.

Last July, an early middle-aged Dallas man who had traveled from Nigeria contracted monkeypox, according to the CDC.