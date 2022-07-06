Dallas County raises COVID-19 risk level to yellow

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The COVID-19 risk level for Dallas County has been raised to yellow.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced on Twitter Wednesday that with the recommendation of the Public Health Committee for Dallas County, the COVID-19 risk level should be raised.

The committee noted that the risk levels in Tarrant and Collin Counties were recently increased to yellow.

The COVID-19 Risk Level for Dallas County has been increased to yellow ⚠️🟡🟨 at the recommendation of the Public Health Committee. pic.twitter.com/xUQQCwXI9q — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 6, 2022

The primary reason that the risk level has been raised is due to much of the population not being vaccinated or being under vaccinated – meaning they have not received all doses or boosters.

In a letter to the judge, the committee said that individuals who received their vaccines in 2021 and those who have had COVID-19 are 'facing significant waning immunity.'

Dallas County hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have increased 36% in the last two weeks, elevating the number of patients who require a bed in the ICU.

According to UT Southwestern data, the increases in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County were seen in those age 65 and older. Now, increases in those 20- to 40-years-old are trending upward.

Statewide as of July 5, test positivity data is at 28%.

In North Texas, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased about 45% over the last two weeks, the committee said. Hospitalizations as of July 5 were 548 and up 60 since just July 1. Patients with COVID-19 in the ICU increased 40%.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said that following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, cases and hospitalizations are expected to continue to rise.

Cases and hospitalizations expected to continue to rise after the holiday weekend.



Hospital capacity remains strong and there appears to be fewer severe cases and fatalities during this increase in spread. #COVID19TX data: https://t.co/gGHFFJ3YqD #HealthyTexas pic.twitter.com/fTwR3A1lbL — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) July 6, 2022

The committee suggests that individuals who are eligible for a booster dose receive that dose now rather than waiting until the fall. Those who are high risk are also recommended to wear a mask indoors, especially at airports and large social gatherings.

A few weeks ago, FDA and CDC approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6-months-old.