Dallas County Health Department to stage drive thru monkeypox vaccine hub

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - It's an outbreak that seems to be getting worse - monkeypox cases in Dallas County are increasing.

So much so that the health department is expanding its efforts to protect people from getting.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 18, the Dallas County Health Department will, for the first time, stage a drive thru monkeypox vaccine hub outside its office off I-35 E.

Health officials are also expanding eligibility requirements after a disturbing increase in cases.

Just last week, there were 265 cases of monkeypox in Dallas County. As of Aug. 17, there are 344 cases. Of those, only four out of the 344 are women.

Health officials believe certain people are more at risk than others of catching the virus, and the county has declared it a public health emergency.

That's one reason why it will now include in the criteria to get the vaccine. That includes men who have sex with men who met partners through an online website, digital application (an app), or social event, such as a bar or party in the past 14 days.

"Now we are over 300 cases and that's a little bit alarming that's why we are doubling down on efforts, working with the state, working with the federal government to provide more resources and vaccine to the community," said Christian Grisales, with Dallas County Health and Human Services.

CBS 11 has learned that Dallas County has acquired 5,000 additional doses of the vaccine.

The drive through operation that begins on Thursday will be by appointment only.

It's expected to immunize 150 people each day through the weekend. You can still call the Dallas County health department to make an appointment.

As for testing, it's recommended you go through your private insurance. But if you don't have that, Parkland Hospital is offering free testing.