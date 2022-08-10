Dallas County Health and Human Services helps those who can't pay high electric bills

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You may have noticed an increase in your electric and/or water bill lately. Many people have and are turning to Dallas County Health and Human Services for help.

They have a program to help people pay for their bills.

"I am so grateful for this program. It's helped me survive during this time," woman who received help to pay bills, Joyce Jackson said.

Jackson was full of emotions when talking about what this program has done for her.

"It means I can stay in my house," Jackson said. "It means that I can make my bills."

After taking a step away from work for health reasons and seeing an increase in her energy bill, Dallas County Health and Human Services stepped in to help.

"We are helping families in need who can't pay or afford paying for gas or electricity or even water bills," Dallas County Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Christian Grisales said.

Their program helps low income families who are struggling with their electric, gas or water bills right now.

"People are using their air conditioning like never before because it's so hot outside and unfortunately many people are getting bill that are over $300, $400, $500 and some families are not able to pay for the electricity bill," Grisales said.

The department said they've seen an influx in calls lately and some of the people applying for the program are behind on their bills.

Jackson said she was afraid to initially ask for help but offers advice to others who may be in a similar situation.

"To know I have air conditioning in my home, to know people care, to know that there's companies that care just look for the help and it will come," Jackson said.

DCHHS is also offers other programs for AC unit installation, repairs or replacement. For more information, call 214-819-1848.