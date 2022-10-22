Dallas County Democratic, Republican parties address ballots missing write-in section

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As we get closer to the upcoming election in North Texas, the Dallas Morning News reports some ballots were sent without room to vote for a write-in candidate.

The Dallas County Democratic Party said the issue had affected 10,000 people.

"When 10,000 people who are seniors, who are disabled, are getting something that is not typical and may cause some confusion, we want to make sure we address it," Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble said.

The Dallas County Republican Chairwoman, Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu spoke on the incident with CBS 11.

"I don't think it's a very big deal and affected very few ballots," Stoddard-Hajdu said.

She said the county is doing a good job of fixing the problem.

Both said they received calls and questions after voters received a second ballot.

"We have had people call, we've had people contact us via social media and say 'why am I getting two ballots?'" Noble said. "There's a bit of confusion in there and a little bit of I wanna make sure my vote counts."

CBS 11 spoke with voters about the mistake.

"It worries me because it affects peoples faith in what's going on and I think we need to have faith in the election system and how it works," Andres Corea said.

He also noted he had faith moving forward with the Dallas County elections department.

"Mistakes happen so it's no real big deal, and I think it's mostly playing political games for the most part," Jeremy Graham said.

As we prepare for Election Day on Nov. 8, there's one thing both parties are focused on.

"Our goal is just to make sure that every single voter, no matter how they vote has the opportunity to vote for the candidate they want to vote for in every single race," Noble said.

If you did receive a ballot with a mistake, there are instructions from the Dallas County Elections Department with the second ballot that explain everything.