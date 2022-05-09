Dallas considering ban on puppy sales at pet stores

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Adding a furry family member is a big decision, and you want to know your new addition is healthy. Dallas City Council will decide Wednesday whether to pass the Dallas humane pet store ordinance, which would ban puppy and kitten sales from pet stores. It is meant to sever the pipeline from puppy mills to pet stores by focusing on the sourcing of the puppies.



"If puppies are sourced from a rescue group or from an animal shelter, then we know that we've been vetted, and we know the origin of the puppies," said Stacy Sutton Kerby, director of government relations for the Texas Humane Legislation Network. "The reason that's important is to protect both the puppies and to protect people."

A sick puppy can lead to heartache and high expenses. But owner Jay Suk of the North Dallas Petland franchise feels the ordinance would unfairly target him. It's the only store in Dallas that still sells pets, and puppies comprise more than 75% of their sales. Without that, the company said it'll go out of business.

"And the store supports not only his family but the families of 30 other people who have worked there for quite some time," said Elizabeth Kunzelman, vice president of legislative and public affairs for Petland.

She said Suk buys only from USDA-licensed breeders who have had no violations in the past two years.

"He visits his breeders. He gets to get his boots on the ground to see where the puppies are coming from, how the moms and dads are cared for," she said.

If it passes, she hopes city council will at least grandfather Petland in to save it. It would make Dallas the 11th Texas city, including Fort Worth, with humane retail pet ordinances.