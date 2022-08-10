Dallas city council passes reproductive rights resolution

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas is the latest big city in Texas to pass a resolution stating that police don't have to investigate doctors accused of performing abortions.

The resolution was approved unanimously by a council committee on August 2, and passed the full city council by a vote of 12 to 1. Denton and Austin have already passed similar resolutions.

Councilman Adam Bazaldua, who put forth the resolution last week, emphasized that it is not an attempt to legalize abortion, but to regulate which resources are used where. He said, "We as a city are committed to using our legislative power to give protections and provide access for quality of life, a part of quality of life is access to healthcare for all people."

Supporters say the resolution protects a woman and her healthcare provider's rights to privacy, but one member of the city council was concerned about the impacts it could have.

Councilman Adam McGough, who represents District 10, said, "We are opening ourselves up to cause of action and innumerable amounts of money to deal with this issue. We have not talked about the public safety implications. We just had this amorphous discussion, 'Hey this is going to help our officers focus more."

Three councilmembers were not present for the vote.